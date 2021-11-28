Ben Affleck wants to renew relationship with Jennifer Lopez

Renowned American actor, screenwriter and director Ben Affleck intends to resume a romantic relationship with ex-lover Jennifer Lopez after the news of the breakup of her relationship with Alex Rodriguez.

The Mirror writes that the actor broke up with his girlfriend Anoi de Armas in January and is now “waiting in the wings” to take the first step in a relationship with Jennifer (to onsee photos, scroll to the end of the page).

It is known that the former lovers were planning an engagement in 2002, but in 2004 they announced their separation.

After that, 51-year-old Lopez married Mark Anthony and became the mother of twins, and 48-year-old Ben tied the knot with actress Jennifer Garner, and they had three girls.

At the moment, both were left without partners, since the singer recently announced that she was breaking up with baseball player Alex Rodriguez after four years of relationship. Celebrities explained their decision by the fact that they are much better at being friends than being a couple.

According to insiders, the reunion of Jennifer and Ben cannot be ruled out, because not so long ago Affleck spoke enthusiastically about the singer, calling her very talented, successful and attractive.

