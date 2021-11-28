https://ria.ru/20211128/sanktsii-1761148525.html

Berlin urges Washington not to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2

2021-11-28T16: 42

2021-11-28T16: 42

2021-11-28T17: 31

MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti. The German government called on the US Congress not to impose sanctions against Nord Stream 2, noting that the pipeline does not pose a threat to Ukraine, writes Axios portal citing documents. Despite the fact that Germany actively supports the project, its foreign policy in the Russian direction In addition, according to Berlin, the gas pipeline will not threaten Ukraine as long as gas is transited through its territory. This week, US sanctions against the company Transadria (based in Cyprus) and the flagged ship came into force. Russian Marlin connected with the mainline. Later, a spokesman for the US State Department Ned Price said that Washington will continue to pursue a policy of economic restrictions against the pipeline. In turn, congressmen insist on adopting amendments to the US defense budget for 2022 containing sanctions against Nord Stream 2. As the American media write, the administration of President Joe Biden wants to remove sanctions from the budget through Democrats in Congress and prevent the imposition of financial restrictions on German firms. “Nord Stream 2” stretches from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany and consists of two lines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The installation took three years and was completed on September 10th. The project was actively opposed by the United States, which is promoting its liquefied natural gas to the EU, and Ukraine, which is afraid of losing transit revenues. Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that the business is beneficial to both Russia and the European Union. In mid-November, the German Federal Network Agency (BNA) suspended Nord Stream 2 AG’s certification as an independent operator, which had begun on September 8. The procedure is necessary for the line to comply with the updated EU Gas Directive. Its regulations state that the pipeline must either be partially filled by an alternative supplier, or its section in the EU must be owned by a third-party company. As an independent operator of Nord Stream 2, only the German subsidiary Nord Stream 2 AG can be certified, which must become the owner and the operator of the German section of the pipeline. Once the new application is submitted, BNA will resume the process and make a decision within the remaining four months. Then the draft decision of the German regulator will be presented to the European Commission.

Nord Stream 2: construction under the sanctions regime The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year should be completed in August 2021. Two lines of the highway will connect the coasts of Russia and Germany. The project was funded by six countries: Russia, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Austria and the United Kingdom. The construction of the gas artery was suspended several times due to US sanctions.

