Biden spotted in a store without a mask

US President Joe Biden was noticed in a store without a protective mask, while he himself repeatedly urged Americans to wear it, according to Fox News. RIA Novosti, 28.11.2021

WASHINGTON, November 28 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden was spotted in a store without a mask, while he himself repeatedly urged Americans to wear it, according to Fox News. Biden spends a holiday weekend at his acquaintances’ estate on Nantucket Island in the Atlantic Ocean. while shopping in the store without a mask, which he has repeatedly encouraged Americans to wear, “the channel reported. While in the store on Saturday, Biden pulled the mask around his neck, despite a sign at the entrance instructing customers to wear masks. The station notes that Nantucket reintroduced the indoor mask requirement earlier in November. Biden and his wife, Jill, had previously violated the Washington mayor’s requirement that people must wear medical masks indoors regardless of whether they have them vaccinations against coronavirus.

