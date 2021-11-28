Bill Gates recommends: five books worth reading

In his blog, Bill Gates wrote that he was obsessed with science fiction as a child: “I read all the books by Edgar Rice Burroughs and Robert Heinlein. I especially liked the novel The Moon is a Harsh Mistress. These books pushed the boundaries of the possible, and in doing so they thrilled me. ” Together with fellow Microsoft founder, billionaire Paul Allen, Gates could spend hours discussing Isaac Asimov’s Foundation trilogy.

As he got older, Gates began to read a lot more nonfiction. “I was still interested in books that explored the consequences of innovation, but it seemed important to me along the way to learn something new about the real world. Recently, I’ve begun to notice that I am attracted to books that I would have liked as a child, ”writes Gates.

In a selection of books for the holidays (Christmas break is coming soon in the US), Gates noted two “amazing sci-fi stories” this year. One unfolds nearly twelve light-years from our sun, and the other into the United States. According to the billionaire, both books made him think about how people can respond to new challenges with the help of technology. On his list, he also included a couple of non-fiction books on scientific achievement and a novel that made him “rethink one of the most famous historical figures.”

“I’ve read many great books this year, including the latest work by John Doerr on climate change, but these have impressed me the most,” Gates wrote in a blog post. Forbes publishes top 5 books from Bill Gates.

Translated by Natalia Balabantseva