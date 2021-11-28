Bishop Theophylact temporarily deprived of the right to worship after the resonance video appeared – Society

MOSCOW, November 28. / TASS /. The case of the governor of the Andreevsky monastery, Bishop of Mytishchi Theophylact (Moiseev) is studying the General Church Disciplinary Commission, at this time he was suspended from the priesthood. Bishop Savva (Tutunov) of Zelenograd announced this to TASS on Sunday.

Earlier, a video appeared on the YouTube video service and in Telegram channels, which shows how, during the liturgy in the church, the bishop tries to hit the priest who served with him on the head. The description for the shooting said that it happened in the Andreevsky stavropegic [подчиняющемся непосредственно патриарху] male monastery. On Saturday, Patriarch Kirill temporarily dismissed the 72-year-old Bishop Theophylact from the duties of the governor of the St.Andrew monastery, assistant to the first vicar of the patriarch for the city of Moscow and manager of the South-Western vicariate of the capital.

“After the appearance of the video, a preliminary check was carried out, on the basis of which the decision you mentioned was made. Vladyka, indeed, does not serve until the end of the full study of the case in the All-Church Disciplinary Commission,” said Bishop Savva, answering the question of whether Bishop Theophylact under church investigation without the right to serve. The deputy manager of the Moscow Patriarchate also noted that “since we are talking about the bishop, the results of the study will be presented to the Holy Patriarch and the Holy Synod.”

Patriarch Kirill assigned the temporary management of the Andreevskaya monastery to the head of the synodal department for monasteries and monasticism, the governor of the Donskoy monastery, Metropolitan Feognost (Guzikov) of Kashira, and the temporary management of the Southwestern vicariate – to the chairman of the synodal department for charity, Bishop Panteleimon of Verey, the Eastern bishop of Verey, Shatoleimon (East).

Bishop Theophylact was appointed governor of the St.Andrew Monastery in July 2013. In May 2021, he was also dismissed and. O. First Deputy of the Administrative Department of the Moscow Patriarchate.