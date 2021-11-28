Bishop was removed in Moscow due to video with priest’s “blow”

https://ria.ru/20211128/udar-1761090860.html

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia temporarily freed Bishop of Mytishchi Feofilakt (Moiseyev) from the leadership of St.

MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia temporarily relieved Bishop of Mytishchi Feofilakt (Moiseyev) from the leadership of St. a record appeared on the network, in which, presumably, the bishop during the service is swinging or hitting a priest who is co-serving him. According to the author of the video, the action takes place in the St.Andrew’s Monastery in Moscow, which the vicar of the Patriarch, Bishop Mytishchi Theophylact (Moiseev), has been heading, according to the website of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC), since July 16, 2013. “Temporarily suspend the performance of His Grace Bishop Theophylact of Mytishchi. the governor of the St.Andrew stauropegic monastery, assistant to the first vicar of the Most Holy Patriarch for the city of Moscow, manager of the South-Western vicariate of the city of Moscow, entrusting the interim management of the monastery to His Eminence Theognostus, Metropolitan of Kashira, and the interim management of the vicariate – to the Most Reverend Patriarch on the website of the Moscow City Diocese. A source in the Moscow Patriarchate subsequently told RIA that such behavior could not have any moral justification. Metropolitan Feognost (Pushkov) of Kashira is also the governor of the Donskoy stauropegic monastery in Moscow. Bishop Panteleimon (Shatov) of Verey is the head of the Synodal Department for Church Charity and Social Service of the Moscow Patriarchate.

Moscow

2021

news

ru-RU

