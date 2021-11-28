Blake Lively ridiculed Ryan Reynolds’ announcement of a career break

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds continue to joke about each other. The couple has been married for 9 years.

Following the completion of filming for his upcoming holiday movie, Spirited, the 44-year-old has announced that he is going to take “a little sabbatical from filmmaking.”

“I’m not sure I would have been ready to say yes to such a difficult film even three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a lot of my dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great Octavia Spencer … Perfect time for a little break from creation. I will miss every second of working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. Kindness is as important as talent these days. I am fortunate to work with people who have both, ”- said Reynolds on Instagram.

The 34-year-old wife of the actor did not miss the moment to joke about the situation. “Michael Caine did it first,” Blake commented on Ryan’s Instagram post, citing the 88-year-old actor’s announcement that he was retiring, although his reps later said that he was not really going to retire for now.

This year, Ryan’s participation in two comedy action films: “The Bodyguard of the Hitman’s Wife” and “The Main Character”, which may receive a sequel. The action movie Red Notice, starring Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, will air on Netflix on November 12.

By the way, a few months ago Ryan trolled his wife on her birthday in an epic but subtle way.