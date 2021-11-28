https://ria.ru/20211128/samolet-1761122965.html

Boeing 777 boarded at Sheremetyevo, suspected of damaging the chassis

The plane flying from the Dominican Republic, presumably with a faulty landing gear, safely landed at Sheremetyevo, a spokesman told RIA Novosti … RIA Novosti, 11/28/2021

2021-11-28T12: 36

incidents

Sheremetyevo (airport)

Moscow

boeing 777

tourism

news – tourism

MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti. The plane, flying from the Dominican Republic, presumably with a faulty landing gear, safely landed at Sheremetyevo, an airport spokesman told RIA Novosti. “Flight RL572 of Royal Flight from Punta Cana at 12:33 Moscow time landed safely at Sheremetyevo airport. passengers and post-flight procedures, “- said the interlocutor of the agency. Earlier it became known that the Boeing 777 is going to land with suspicion of damage to the landing gear. Later, the emergency services clarified to RIA Novosti that it took place as usual.

Moscow

2021

news

ru-RU

accidents, sheremetyevo (airport), moscow, boeing 777, news – tourism