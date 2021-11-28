Boris Johnson announced the ability of the new COVID-19 strain to be transmitted between vaccinated

The new omicron coronavirus strain is capable of transmission between fully vaccinated people. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this during a press conference, broadcast which was posted on Twitter.

Photo: Boris Johnson / Twitter

Johnson referred to data from British scientists, noting that the mutation of the omicron strain is “quite significantly different” from previous strains of the virus. “It looks like the omicron is spreading very quickly and can be transmitted between people who received both components of the vaccine,” Johnson said (quoted from CNN).

He added that the spread of a new variant of COVID-19 could “partially reduce the effectiveness of vaccines”

The British Prime Minister announced that the UK is introducing compulsory PCR testing for all arrivals to the country. Until a negative result is obtained, they will be quarantined. Those citizens who have had contact with potential carriers of the omicron strain should be isolated for 10 days.

In addition, the UK will tighten control over the use of masks in shops and public transport. Also, the mask mode will be introduced in pubs and restaurants.

On the eve of the World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency meeting, which qualified the new strain of coronavirus B.1.1.529 as “causing concern.” The organization named it omicron.

For the first time, a new strain was recorded in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong. Scientists warned that the new strain has a high number of mutations, which can be resistant to human immunity, including after vaccination. Against this background, countries, including Great Britain and Germany, began to close air traffic with African states.

On November 26, the omicron strain was first identified in Europe – a Belgian woman was infected with it.