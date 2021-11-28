https://ria.ru/20211128/koronavirus-1761096625.html
A sudden statement by doctors about a new mutation of the coronavirus
Britain questioned the danger of a new strain of coronavirus – Russia news today
A sudden statement by doctors about a new mutation of the coronavirus
The delta strain of coronavirus poses a greater danger to the British than the omicron, says the chief physician of England Chris Whitty, his words are quoted by The … RIA Novosti, 11/28/2021
MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti. The delta strain of coronavirus poses a greater danger to the British than the omicron, according to the chief physician of England Chris Whitty, quoted by The Daily Telegraph, adding that the British authorities have made the right decision by taking “precautionary” steps to slow the spread of the new species SARS-CoV-2, in turn, Oxford University professor John Bell, a senior British government vaccination adviser, said that a new variant of the infection could ultimately cause only “runny nose and headaches” in those who were vaccinated. ” there may still be a very contagious virus that will spread everywhere and cause a lot of trouble, causing a runny nose and headaches, which, however, will not cause hospitalizations. In truth, I think it is possible to live with it, “he said. Earlier, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the likelihood of the spread of the omicron strain of COVID-19 among the vaccinated. The Ministry of Health reported two cases of infection. Omicron-strain SARS-CoV-2 A few days ago, scientists reported the appearance in Botswana and South Africa of the coronavirus strain B.1.1.529, which contains 32 mutations in the S-protein, which is necessary for the pathogen to infect cells. researchers, many of the new changes in the SARS-CoV-2 genome indicate a high transmissibility of this variant and resistance to protective antibodies of those who have been ill and vaccinated, although it is too early to draw final conclusions. Experts believe that B.1.1.529 originally developed in a person with a weakened immune system – probably a patient with AIDS or HIV. According to foreign media reports, about a hundred infected have been registered in South Africa. There are several cases in Hong Kong, Israel, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Australia, and also, presumably, in the Netherlands and Austria. All of these cases are imported. The World Health Organization at an emergency meeting on Friday recognized B.1.1.529 as “of concern” and named it “omicron” – after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. The European Union and many other countries have introduced travel bans from some African states.
Britain questioned the danger of a new strain of coronavirus