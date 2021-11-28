Cardi B and Halle Berry prepare a female rap album

This is the soundtrack to the film Blows, Berry’s directorial debut.

Cardi B / Photo: Instagram.com/iamcardib

In 2021, Cardi B never released a new album, but she still prepared something interesting. Together with Halle Berry, the rapper curated a female hip-hop collection – the soundtrack for the film “Beats”.



The album will feature tracks from Cardi B herself, Saweetie, City Girls, Latto (formerly known as Mulatto), Flo Milli, Young MA, Rapsody and Erica Banks. And the title track for the film “Beats” was recorded by R&B singer HER, winner of four Grammy Awards. Six songs from the soundtrack were written specifically for the film, and the remaining seven are unpublished tracks taken from the archives.





Beats will premiere on Netflix on November 24. Halle Berry herself directed the film and played the main role. According to the actress, the songs of HER and City Girls will be played in the most important scenes of the film. This is a drama about a mixed martial arts champion who had to end her career in disgrace. But the heroine has a chance to win back – she just needs to take part in one brutal battle.

The release of the album will take place a few days before the premiere of “Beats” – November 19. City Girls’ song “Scared” is available to listen to now. It is ideal for dramatic scenes.





In 2021, Cardi B released the track “Up”, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 and received 387 million streams on Spotify. The rapper also took part in the recording of the singles Lizzo (“Rumors”) and Normani (“Wild Side”). Her debut and so far only album “Invasion of Privacy” was released in 2018.