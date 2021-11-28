Cardiologist explained how to make blood vessels clean without drugs

Cardiologists are often asked whether it is possible to clean blood vessels from cholesterol plaques, and this can be done using the means available to everyone, without resorting to the help of surgeons.

Meanwhile, already at the age of 20-30, cholesterol begins to be deposited in the vessels. Over time, they become thicker, then calcium accumulates in them. At the next stage, cholesterol plaques are formed. At a young and middle age, atherosclerosis exists secretly, asymptomatically. And after 40-50 years, it can begin to manifest itself with pain, arrhythmia, the development of a heart attack and stroke.

“The vessels can be cleaned surgically. But this is an extreme method, unpleasant, it is not necessary not to bring it up to this. Therefore, one should not clean the vessels, but be actively engaged in prophylaxis,” says cardiologist, candidate of medical sciences Anna Korenevich.

In particular, to keep blood vessels clear after 40 years, the doctor recommended a simple strategy from a young age. This is sports, rejection of bad habits, stress control.

In addition, in order for the vessels to remain “clean” for many years, it is necessary to revise the diet as soon as possible. “What is the essence of a diet for the heart and blood vessels? It is high in omega-3 fatty acids,” said Korenevich.

In this regard, she advised to include in the diet traditional Russian foods that contain a huge amount of omega-3. Namely: hemp and flaxseed oils.

“And if the vessels are clogged, then, as a rule, another technology is needed. Surgery and pills. Plus the above recommendations,” the cardiologist explained once again.

The material about this was published on the doctor’s YouTube channel.