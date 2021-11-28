Celebrities who age beautifully – top 7 artists

These artists are like wine – only get better with age.

Time is inexorable and it does not spare anyone, however, these famous personalities definitely know some secret, because they do not seem to age. Even in their 50s, they look much younger.

The Telegraph has compiled a selection of Hollywood celebrities who have not been influenced by time and age.

Jennifer Lopez

According to her passport, this beauty is already 52 years old, but looking at her cannot be said about it at all. J. Lo looks much younger than his years. The artist is actively involved in sports and keeps herself in good shape.

Jennifer Lopez in her youth



Jennifer Lopez now



Jared Leto

The popular rock musician in his 50s looks half his age. The vocalist of the “Thirty Seconds to Mars” group probably knows the recipe for the elixir of eternal youth.

Jared Leto in his youth



Jared Leto now



Gwen Stefani

52-year-old soloist and co-founder of the No Doubt music group, singer Gwen Stefani for the past 20 years, seemed to have “frozen” at her age. She is still young and beautiful.

Gwen Stefani at the dawn of her career



Gwen Stefani now



Jessica Alba

In her 40s, the Invisible Girl from the Fantastic Four still looks like a 20-year-old beauty.

Jessica Alba in her youth



Jessica Alba now



Jennifer Aniston

Does this beauty even know what aging is? According to her passport, she is 52, but by her appearance – see for yourself. And most importantly, Aniston does not inject herself with various beauty injections and does not run to rejuvenate to plastic surgeons.

Jennifer Aniston in her youth



Jennifer Aniston now



Angelina Jolie

Another celebrity over whom time has no power. For many years, Jolie has been the sex symbol of Hollywood cinema, and the dream of many men around the world.

Angelina Jolie in her youth



Angelina Jolie now



Matthew McConaughey

And you can dilute this flower garden with this Hollywood actor. Well, can you really say that this gorgeous man is 52 years old?

Matthew McConaughey in his youth



Matthew McConaughey now



