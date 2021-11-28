https://ria.ru/20211128/vspyshka-1761119319.html

China promised “colossal outbreak” of COVID-19 if restrictions are lifted

BEIJING, November 28 – RIA Novosti. China’s abandonment of its zero-tolerance policy for COVID-19 and easing restrictions on foreign travelers could lead to a rapid increase in the number of cases per day, according to a study by a group of scientists from Peking University, published on the China CDC Weekly portal. Using a mathematical model, experts predicted possible consequences of the adoption in the country of tactics to combat coronavirus, operating in other states. So, if the PRC adheres to the antiquated policy adopted now in the United States, then the daily increase in infected people will be 637,155 people. If we take over the measures in force in France, the number of new cases of COVID-19 per day will reach 454 198. If you copy the British model – 275 793 cases daily. The researchers note that the opening of China to travel could provoke “a colossal outbreak (of infections. – Editor’s note), which will almost certainly create an unbearable burden on the country’s medical system.” In their opinion, the state is not yet ready to ease restrictive measures, “based solely on the hypothesis of herd immunity caused by vaccination.” The Chinese authorities follow a “zero tolerance” policy towards COVID-19, which regularly leads to local lockdowns. The country also has some of the strictest quarantine rules in the world for those arriving from abroad. 23 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in China on November 27, according to the State Health Committee, of which 20 were imported and three were local. In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, 98,631 people have fallen ill there, and 4,636 have died.

