China struck a new blow at the taxi that threatened the security of Russia

Chinese regulators have demanded that taxi service DiDi develop a plan to leave the New York Stock Exchange, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. The publication calls it “Beijing’s unprecedented request.”

China wants DiDi executives to take the company off the stock exchange over concerns about confidential data leaks. Beijing is considering options for direct privatization or a public offering in Hong Kong. In the first case, the company will have to repurchase its shares for at least an IPO (initial public offering) price of $ 14. That’s 72 percent more than their current value (about $ 8). Any option will deal a serious blow to the service, the newspaper notes. For example, privatization could lead to dissatisfaction among shareholders and lead to lawsuits against DiDi.

The National Taxi Council Association previously spoke about a new possible threat to the security of Russia from the “Chinese Uber”. She warned the country’s President Vladimir Putin that DiDi collects a large amount of data, which, together with geo-location and “unique identifying information about a mobile device,” could be of interest to foreign intelligence.