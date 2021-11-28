Chinese Scientists Predict “Colossal” COVID-19 Outbreak Should Borders Open

Peking University mathematicians have released a study according to which China risks facing a “colossal” coronavirus outbreak if it waives travel restrictions. The study was published on the website of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Using data for August from the United States, Britain, Spain, France and Israel, mathematicians estimated the potential losses if China adopted the same pandemic tactics as these countries.

They estimate that China’s daily new cases will reach at least 637,155 if it adopts the US strategy; the number of daily cases could rise to 275,793 if China used the same approach as the UK, and 454,198 cases if he imitated France, the study points out.

Advertising on Forbes

Mathematicians said China could not afford to lift travel restrictions without more effective vaccinations or special treatments. A possible “colossal” outbreak would be overwhelming for the medical system, the report said.

“Our results clearly warn that we are currently not prepared to use ‘openness’ strategies based solely on the vaccination-induced herd immunity hypothesis promoted by some Western countries,” the researchers write.

Mathematicians noted that their estimates are based on basic arithmetic calculations and that more sophisticated models are needed to study the evolution of the pandemic if travel restrictions are lifted.

On November 27, China reported just 23 new cases of coronavirus infection. This is one of the lowest rates in the world. For comparison, in Russia over the past day, 33,548 new cases were detected. China, which is set to host the Olympics in February, has a zero-tolerance policy for COVID-19 aimed at toughly blocking the spread of the infection. Beijing is using local lockdowns, movement restrictions and mass testing to contain the virus.

Countries have begun to impose new restrictions due to the spread of a new strain, which the WHO has named omicron. Israel has completely closed the entry for foreigners, the UK has introduced mandatory isolation for visitors. A new strain has emerged in South Africa. The WHO has warned that it has a high number of mutations and is believed to carry an increased risk of re-infection compared to other strains in this category.

WHO also noted that the new variant is spreading faster than it has during past outbreaks of infection, suggesting that it is more infectious.