coalition agreement of new German authorities promises tougher confrontation with Russia and China – InoTV

The text of the coalition agreement of the new German authorities is very vague in places, but still a number of conditions enshrined in it make it clear that Berlin is going to take a course of intensifying confrontation in relations with Russia and China, writes Die Welt. This is evidenced not only by the characteristic vocabulary, such as the phrase “systemic enemy”, but also by specific measures related to Nord Stream 2 and the build-up of weapons, explains the German edition.

In some points related to security and foreign policy, the text of the coalition agreement of the new German authorities is rather vague and leaves room for interpretation, writes Die Welt. But a number of conditions enshrined in the document clearly indicate an intensification of confrontation in relations with Russia and China, as well as the fact that in the future Berlin will not be so restrained in its arms build-up.

In the treaty, the chapter on Russia begins with a sentence that sounds very emotional: “German-Russian relations are deep and varied. In addition, Russia is an important international player.“. And only then are accusations of the Kremlin’s violation of human rights and the pursuit of a policy of expansion voiced. But in general, this part of the document resembles a policy “and ours and yours“Characteristic of the reign of the outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel

In the case of China, things are better, Die Welt continues. Beijing in the treaty is called “partner, competitive and systemic adversary“. By the way, Merkel never used the last phrase. In addition, the future German authorities have agreed that they will coordinate their policy towards China together with the United States, which means an aggravation of confrontation in relations with the Celestial Empire. However, politicians have not yet made any statements indicating a complete rejection of the dual policy of “criticism and business” that Germany has been pursuing so far.

With regard to Nord Stream 2, the German authorities are showing great decisiveness. The Social Democratic Party of Germany supports the project, the Free Democratic Party is in favor of its abolition, the Greens too, but they no longer bring political, but legal arguments against it. The gas pipeline itself is not specifically mentioned anywhere in the agreement, but it says that all national energy projects must be brought in line with European law.

This means that Gazprom will have problems, because according to EU laws, one and the same company cannot be both the operator of the pipeline and the supplier of natural gas through it. It may so happen that the fate of the project will be decided in Brussels and this will be its slow end, explains the German edition.

Quite clearly, the new German authorities have set the priorities for the future security policy: the coalition stands for the preservation and modernization of NATO’s system of joint use of nuclear weapons. In the agreement, the parties do not openly support her, but they talk about the need to acquire new bombers to ensure her work and “reasonable and conscientious»Use. The document says: “As long as nuclear weapons play a role in NATO’s strategic concepts, Germany is interested in participating in strategic discussions and planning processes.“.

Also, the new German authorities decided that the Bundeswehr must be provided with combat drones. In their opinion, security policy should be aimed at preventing crises and multilateral coordination of operations abroad. And they should continue, despite the failure in Afghanistan, the coalition partners are convinced.

Bundestag deputy from the Left faction Sevim Dagdelen criticized the agreement. According to him, this is a document in support of “arms build-up and further militarization of German foreign policy“, Which increases the risk of war. He recalled that during the election campaign, the Greens promised that there would be no combat drones and no increase in military spending. Yet these things are spelled out in the agreement. In addition, earlier all parties in the coalition agreed on the withdrawal of American nuclear weapons from Germany. Now this is out of the question. On the contrary, the authorities are planning to acquire new bombers. It “cheating voters”, Dagdelen is convinced.