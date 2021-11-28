In order to retire at 60, Ukrainians will need not 28 years of insurance experience, but 29 years. The corresponding rule will start working on January 1, 2022, according to the local portal “Mirror of the Week”.

Thus, in order to retire, Ukrainian citizens will have to work a year more.

Requirements for work experience increase annually in accordance with the law “On Compulsory State Pension Insurance”. Therefore, over time, the required minimum length of service will be raised to 35 years.

Those Ukrainians who have 15 or less years of experience will not apply for a pension from the state, but will only be able to count on benefits if their income does not cover the subsistence level.

Earlier, on November 5, the Ukrainian media, citing the country’s Cabinet of Ministers, wrote that pensioners in Ukraine, after the recalculation of payments in 2022, will receive less than the actual living wage.

The minimum pension will be UAH 1,934 ($ 73.6). At the same time, it is believed that a minimum of UAH 3,692 ($ 150.9) is required for the basic needs of a pensioner in Ukraine, excluding the Internet and mobile communications.

Among the reasons for the decline in pensions and wages are the lack of a coherent policy of defraying wages, the refusal to raise the minimum wage for the level of its real mark, and the difficult situation in the economy.

Earlier, on September 22, the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the Opposition Platform – For Life party, Yuriy Zagorodny, said that during the presidency of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, gas tariffs and prices increased in the country, the state of his closest circle and the salaries of law enforcement officers increased, and the population continued be poor.

On August 1, Ukrainian political scientist Viktor Taran noted that the Ukrainian president fell into the same trap as former president Petro Poroshenko. He noted that “against the backdrop of the failure of all peace initiatives in the east,” Zelenskiy needs to achieve real success in the economy, and for this, he said, it is necessary for people to start growing wages and pensions.