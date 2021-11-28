coronavirus can cause hallucinations and dementia

Hallucinations may appear in patients with coronavirus who are in intensive care, said Georgy Kostyuk

Photo: Vadim Akhmetov © URA.RU

news from the plot Coronavirus COVID-19

Coronavirus can cause mental changes in patients, including hallucinations and dementia. This was told by the chief freelance psychiatrist of Moscow, the head physician of the Alekseev Psychiatric Clinical Hospital No. 1 (“Kashchenko”, approx. URA.RU), Professor Georgy Kostyuk. According to him, this condition can develop in patients with COVID-19 in intensive care.

“During the infectious disease itself, when toxic stress, hypoxia, a number of autoimmune processes occur, all this can cause changes in the mental state. At this moment, rather severe disorders are possible, with a clouding of consciousness. There may be hallucinations, it may seem that someone wants to harm. But this is a temporary phenomenon. As a rule, such a condition can develop in intensive care patients, “RT quotes Georgy Kostyuk.

The professor stressed that these disorders are not specific to the coronavirus. They are not specifically associated with COVID-19 and can manifest themselves in other infectious processes.

Kostyuk said that during recovery, patients also develop certain disorders. Due to the toxic load on the nervous system, asthenia appears (symptoms resemble chronic fatigue syndrome, approx. URA.RU), a decrease in mental abilities, impairment of attention and memory. Illusory phenomena can also appear – for example, in the dark, a person can confuse a raincoat hanging on his shoulders with a person, Kostyuk explained.

Also, neurologists and psychiatrists suggest that after the coronavirus, an accelerated onset of neurodegenerative diseases may occur. According to Kostyuk, this can lead to early dementia. The expert notes that so far this is only a pessimistic forecast.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Society of Preventive Medicine Specialists, Doctor of Medical Sciences Sergei Tokarev, in a conversation with URA.RU, said that a person could die from postcoid syndrome if during this period he developed disorders of the cardiovascular system and problems with blood clotting. According to him, all those who have recovered from COVID-19 need to undergo an in-depth medical examination within a month after recovery.