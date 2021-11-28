Coronavirus in the Tomsk region: statistics as of November 28

Dmitry Kandinsky / vtomske.ru

During the day, 256 cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in the Tomsk region. During the same time, 156 people recovered.

In general, 33,548 people were infected with the coronavirus in Russia per day. According to official statistics, since mid-November, the country has seen a decrease in new cases of COVID-19, which are registered per day. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to date is 9.57 million patients. 8.26 million Russians recovered on November 28 (+30 646 per day).

In Russia, 1 224 patients died from covid in Russia per day, for the entire time – 272 755 patients. The maximum for today is 1,254 deaths per day (recorded on November 19 and 20).

In the Tomsk region, 256 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases on November 28 is 55 351 people. The maximum daily increase in new cases since the beginning of the pandemic in the region was recorded on November 19 – 292 patients.

To date, 39 823 people have recovered (+156 per day). Died from COVID-19, according to official figures, 627 people.

The editors of vtomske.ru ask residents of Tomsk to take care of their health, limit social contacts and, if possible, stay at home. Take care of yourself!