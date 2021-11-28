Coronavirus in the world: Israel closes borders again, Britain and rest of Europe tighten quarantine measures out of fears of omicron

28 November 2021, 12:10 GMT Updated an hour ago

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, Israeli citizens returning to the country will have to undergo quarantine

Britain returns masks and the “red list”, Europe and America are closed for South Africans, and Israel – in general from all foreigners. This is how the countries of the world react to the detection of a new strain of coronavirus, which is designated by the Greek letter “omicron”.

The new strain, according to preliminary data, is more infectious than the previous ones, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified it as a “cause for concern.”

At the same time, WHO has condemned those countries that are hastily introducing new border restrictions and encouraged them to approach the case based on scientific evidence and risk assessments.

Israel closes again

Israel plans to ban foreigners from entering the country for two weeks from Monday, and to reintroduce mandatory quarantine for its citizens arriving from abroad.

Prior to Friday, Israel has banned the entry of foreigners from most African countries.

So far, only one carrier of the new coronavirus strain has been found in Israel.

Photo author, EPA Photo caption, Naftali Bennett’s government decided to close Israel to foreigners altogether

For fully vaccinated Israelis returning from abroad, a three-day mandatory quarantine at the hotel is introduced, for unvaccinated Israelis, a seven-day one.

In addition, the Israeli government has instructed the Shin Bet secret service to monitor the movements of people with coronavirus by tracking their mobile phones.

Isolation of South Africa

In recent days, in response to the emergence of the omicron, many countries have returned the restrictions, in particular:

USA, EU and Canada banned the entry of foreigners from South Africa.

banned the entry of foreigners from South Africa. Australia on Saturday not only banned foreigners from South Africa from entering, but also canceled flights from countries in the region for two weeks.

on Saturday not only banned foreigners from South Africa from entering, but also canceled flights from countries in the region for two weeks. Japan from Saturday introduced a ten-day quarantine with four tests for arrivals from South Africa.

from Saturday introduced a ten-day quarantine with four tests for arrivals from South Africa. India introduced enhanced screening of arrivals from South Africa, Botswana, and also from Hong Kong.

introduced enhanced screening of arrivals from South Africa, Botswana, and also from Hong Kong. Russian Senator Vladimir Krugly, a physician by profession, suggested that the omicron strain already exists in Russia and was brought in by tourists returning from Egypt. However, a representative of Rospotrebnadzor told RIA Novosti that no carriers of this strain have yet been found in the country.

Britain – the return of the “red list” and masks

Photo author, AFP

England on Friday and Sunday in two installments contributed ten countries of South Africa to the so-called. “red list”: foreigners from these countries are prohibited from entering, and British and Irish citizens and permanent residents of Britain, arriving from this region, must be locked up for an expensive ten-day quarantine in a hotel.

England has also returned mandatory PCR tests for everyone entering the country. More recently, for the fully vaccinated, they have been replaced with cheaper rapid tests.

In addition, Health Minister Sajid Javid announced Sunday that England, following other parts of the United Kingdom, is returning the mandatory wearing of masks in stores and on transport.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also spoke about these restrictions on Saturday.

“We need to slow down the spread of this new option in Britain, because measures at the border can only minimize and delay its emergence, but not prevent it,” Johnson said.

So far, only two carriers of the “omicron” have been found in England.

Netherlands – partial lockdown

Photo author, EPA Photo caption, Cafes and other similar establishments in the Netherlands will close at five in the evening

The Netherlands has slightly tightened the coronavirus restrictions already introduced earlier in November.

For the next three weeks, cafes, bars, restaurants, museums, cinemas and similar establishments, as well as sports facilities, are ordered to close at five in the evening. Evening training and professional sports matches are however permitted.

Grocery stores and pharmacies must be closed from 8 pm to 5 am.

Citizens are allowed to host a maximum of four guests over 13 years old.

The government again encourages citizens to work from home whenever possible. Kindergartens, schools and universities remain open.

These restrictions are not directly related to the new strain – as long as the Netherlands has enough old ones. On Friday, 22,000 new infections were detected in the 17 millionth country, hospitals are already overwhelmed, and the government is imposing restrictions to avoid the collapse of the healthcare system.

However, the return of the restrictions provoked large protests with riots and clashes with the police.

As for the omicron, it was found in 13 passengers on two flights who arrived in Holland from South Africa. In total, 61 people with a positive test result were sent to quarantine from these two flights. They were isolated in a hotel near Schiphol airport and they continued to find out who had which strain.

It is reported that the data on the number of infected is not yet final, the virus may be in other passengers who flew from South Africa.

South Africa: Praise, Don’t Punish!

Photo author, AFP Photo caption, Flight canceled. Board of the airport in Johannesburg, South Africa

South Africa’s foreign ministry on Saturday said the country should be praised for quickly detecting a new strain of coronavirus and is punished instead.

“Excellent scientific achievements need to be applauded, not punished. These bans are supposedly punishing South Africa for its advancement in decoding the genome and its ability to quickly discover new variants,” the statement said.

A spokesman for the African Union in an interview with the BBC accused rich countries of the emergence of a new option.

According to Ayoade Alakiji, co-chair of the African Union Vaccination Commission, the new strain is the result of wealthy countries hoarding huge supplies of vaccines instead of urgently sharing them.

“These border closures are politically motivated, not scientific. This is wrong. Why are we closing Africa when this virus has already been found on three continents?” – said Alakija.

Mexico: border closures won’t help

The Africans were supported by the Mexican curator of the fight against coronavirus, Deputy Minister of Health Hugo Lopez Gatell. In his opinion, the complete or partial closure of borders for foreigners is a disproportionate response that will do little to combat the spread of the new strain.