Coronavirus in the world: Israel closes borders again, Britain and rest of Europe tighten quarantine measures out of fears of omicron

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
44

Airport in Tel Aviv

Photo author, Reuters

Photo caption,

Israeli citizens returning to the country will have to undergo quarantine

Britain returns masks and the “red list”, Europe and America are closed for South Africans, and Israel – in general from all foreigners. This is how the countries of the world react to the detection of a new strain of coronavirus, which is designated by the Greek letter “omicron”.

The new strain, according to preliminary data, is more infectious than the previous ones, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified it as a “cause for concern.”

At the same time, WHO has condemned those countries that are hastily introducing new border restrictions and encouraged them to approach the case based on scientific evidence and risk assessments.

Israel closes again

Israel plans to ban foreigners from entering the country for two weeks from Monday, and to reintroduce mandatory quarantine for its citizens arriving from abroad.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here