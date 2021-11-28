Coronavirus May Cause Mental Disorders And Hallucinations: Expert

COVID-19 is capable of causing mental health changes, including severe disorders and hallucinations. Convalescence is also accompanied by a toxic load on the nervous system and the brain. This was stated by Chief psychiatrist of Moscow Georgy Kostyuk, reports TASS.

“In patients who have undergone COVID-19, during the infectious disease itself, when toxic load, hypoxia, a number of autoimmune processes occur, all this can cause changes in the mental state. At this moment, rather severe disorders are possible, with a clouding of consciousness. There may be hallucinations, it may seem that someone wants to harm, ”said Kostyuk.

He added that recovery from COVID-19 is always accompanied by asthenia and weakness, which is also associated with a toxic load on the nervous system and the brain.

“The brain is the hardest to recover. Patients even came up with the term “covid fog” for this condition, – said the psychiatrist.

The chief psychiatrist of Moscow pointed out that most people during the period of illness are faced with illusory, and not hallucinatory phenomena. “Hallucinations are when you see what is not. And illusions are when there is a sound or an object, but it is perceived differently, ”he explained.

“In general, the consequences of COVID-19 are different from those of other infectious diseases. Even if COVID-19 proceeded in the form of ARVI, without pneumonia – and in these cases, the way out of the disease is more difficult, ”the doctor concluded.