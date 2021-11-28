Crime Wars Behind Bars: An Ecuadorian Prison In Which Gangs Settle Scores With Each Other

Matthias Zibell

BBC Mundo

5 hours ago

Photo author, Andrés Loor Photo caption, Vanesa Avila shows a photo of her husband Jorge, who died in prison riots

Armed violence is rampant in Ecuador’s prisons, and there is nothing the prison administration can do about it. Since the beginning of this year, several hundred prisoners have died in criminal showdowns. The most notorious is the oceanfront Litoral prison in the country’s largest city and port, Guayaquil.

As soon as Vanesa Avila heard that another massacre began in the prison, she rushed to the gray prison fence. From behind it, the sounds of shots and explosions of grenades were heard. Inside was her husband Jorge.

Dozens of prisoners’ relatives gathered near the wall: they languished from ignorance and were unable to do anything.

“Standing outside, we listened to the whistle of bullets. We only understood that the prisoners were killing each other, begged the police to intervene and waited for at least some information,” Vanesa says. “I sent my husband SMS messages, but he did not answer.”

Jorge received eight months for drug possession, was supposed to be released in June, but due to administrative delays he was still in prison.

He was one of the first in line to be released. Vanessa tried her best to speed up his case. Her husband texted her that morning asking how things were going.

“I replied that he should not worry that I sent a letter to the judge, and that with God’s help it will be released this week,” the woman says.

She went to work and there she heard from a colleague that there was a riot in the prison.

Litoral Prison is the largest in Ecuador. More than eight thousand people are kept in 12 buildings on its vast territory. Jorge was sitting in building number 5, where, as it turned out later, the main battle unfolded.

Vanesa waited unsuccessfully until four in the morning, and then her husband’s cousin called her from the morgue and said that he had found him among the dead.

Photo author, Andres Loor Photo caption, Alex Burbano says his brother died of cerebral hemorrhage

“I am grateful to the Lord at least for the fact that there were no traces of beatings and torture on his body. They just shot him in the head,” says Vanesa, swallowing tears.

She had another test: to tell her 11-year-old son about everything.

Another prisoner from the fifth corps, Jonathan Burbano, according to his brother Alex, “had charred all his body”, his hands and face were covered with severe burns.

“The cause of death was a cerebral hemorrhage. My brother did not have gunshot wounds. Presumably, he died from a grenade explosion,” says Alex.

By the end of the second day, authorities estimated that 118 people had been killed in one of the largest prison riots in Latin American history.

Most of them died in the fifth corps – mainly from bullets and explosions, but five were decapitated.

The prison system is in crisis

The massacre of September 28-29, although it stands out for its scale, is far from the only one. Just a month earlier, 20 people were killed in a mass brawl in building No. 2, in February another 20 prisoners of the Litoral prison were killed.

The prison system in Ecuador has suffered from a lack of staff and poor governance for many years.

“How many employees do you think guard and control eight thousand prisoners? About 80 people!” – says the governor of the province of Guayas Pablo Arosemena.

By law, the staff is unarmed and powerless against the bandits who have arranged the delivery of weapons to the prison.

The criminal clans “Choneros”, “Lobos” and “Tigrones” control each of its 12 corps.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Prison staff are often unable to resist prisoners

Their main business is drug trafficking. They are fighting for the international and domestic market for cocaine with the Mexican groups Sinaloa and Jalisco, but above all with each other, and continue civil strife behind bars.

“Prisons are effectively inmate-run and have become a place of settling scores between cartels,” explains former police officer and now opposition politician and prison expert Abraham Correa, noting that corruption is at the core of everything.

“The gang members of the international drug cartels are better armed than the police,” he says.

According to the Ecuadorian media, it all started with the fact that during a party in honor of the birthday of one of the leaders of the largest and oldest grouping in the country “Choneros” on the night of September 24, its members publicly declared that they are cooler than everyone, which greatly offended the representatives clans “Lobos” and “Tigrones”.

When the first explosions were heard in the prison at about 09:30 a.m. on September 28, the unarmed officers were evacuated, and order was restored only the next day.

A nation on its knees

Ecuador is one of the main centers for the production and supply of cocaine, but outside the walls of its prisons, for the time being, it managed to avoid such rampant violence as, for example, in neighboring Colombia.

However, the situation is rapidly deteriorating. Over the nine months of this year, there were about 1900 murders in the country against 1400 for the entire 2020.

Photo author, Andrés Loor Photo caption, Relatives of prisoners await news at the walls of Litoral prison

The recent murder of an 11-year-old boy, captured by CCTV cameras, has set the crowd on fire.

Thomas Obando with his wife, daughter and 11-year-old Sebastian went to a popular ice cream parlor in Guayaquil. The man and the children went to the counter, and at that moment a robber burst into the institution.

“Usually they act impudently, holding a pistol in one hand, with the barrel down, and with the other grabbing everything of value, and no one dares to resist,” said Thomas Obando. “But there was a policeman in the cafe. he replied: “Stop, police!”

The bandit raised his weapon. The video shows that Thomas is standing facing him with raised hands, blocking the children. When the shooting began, he managed to push his son to the floor, but after a few seconds he was lying in a pool of blood.

“When we brought Sebastian to the hospital, he no longer showed signs of life, – says the father. – I saw his body topless on a stretcher. It had four wounds, including in the heart and in the liver. I still don’t know. who fired the bullets that hit him. “

“The policeman had to let the robber do his thing and try to stop him on the street, but he opened fire in a small room full of people!” – Thomas Obando is indignant.

Emergency measures

The footage shown on television caused widespread outrage. The next day, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso declared a state of emergency in the country, allowing the police to restrict freedom of assembly and movement and bring in the army to help.

We saw the military in Guayaquil check cars for weapons and explosives.

Critics find the measures taken insufficient and overdue. Just days later, Olympic sprint champion Alex Quiñones was killed on a street in Guayaquil in an attempted robbery.

Photo author, Andrés Loor Photo caption, Sonia Quiñones lives and works in one of the poorest areas of Guayaquil

Discussion in society

Human rights activists argue that repression is not a solution to the problem.

“Chat with the people in our neighborhood,” says Sonia Quiñones, an entrepreneur and local civic activist in the Barrio Nigeria area of ​​Guayaquil with a predominantly black population. “95% of them can barely make ends meet. It’s not the police and army on the streets, but workers. places “.

According to Quiñones, drug trafficking and consumption have skyrocketed in recent years.

“Many people survive by selling drugs in small portions every day. This is deeply abnormal, but it has become the norm, because there is nothing else left for people,” she says.

A street food vendor near the Litoral prison told us that many people, like Jorge, sit out the terms assigned to him.

“There are a lot of innocent people inside, or those whose terms expired 8-10 months ago,” he said.

The grief of Vanessa Avila is compounded by the fact that her husband should have been free at the time of his death.

Photo author, Andrés Loor Photo caption, At the gate of the prison, a queue of people wishing to transfer letters and parcels to prisoners is lined up

“We want justice,” she says. “Nobody cared about us, and the judge accused us of not informing Jorge on time that Jorge’s term had expired.”