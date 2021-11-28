Crime Wars Behind Bars: An Ecuadorian Prison In Which Gangs Settle Scores With Each Other

Armed violence is rampant in Ecuador’s prisons, and there is nothing the prison administration can do about it. Since the beginning of this year, several hundred prisoners have died in criminal showdowns. The most notorious is the oceanfront Litoral prison in the country’s largest city and port, Guayaquil.

As soon as Vanesa Avila heard that another massacre began in the prison, she rushed to the gray prison fence. From behind it, the sounds of shots and explosions of grenades were heard. Inside was her husband Jorge.

Dozens of prisoners’ relatives gathered near the wall: they languished from ignorance and were unable to do anything.

“Standing outside, we listened to the whistle of bullets. We only understood that the prisoners were killing each other, begged the police to intervene and waited for at least some information,” Vanesa says. “I sent my husband SMS messages, but he did not answer.”

