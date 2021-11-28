Criminal case initiated over the murder of the Amur tiger in Primorye

A criminal case was initiated over the death of an Amur tiger, presumably from a gunshot wound in the Primorsky Territory. This was reported in the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

“The police received a message that … a carcass of a wild animal was found in the forest. According to preliminary information, a male Amur tiger died as a result of a gunshot wound, ”the statement says.

It is clarified that law enforcement officers examined the place of emergency.

“Appointed to conduct forensic veterinary and ballistic examinations,” – added to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It is noted that the case was initiated on the basis of a crime under Part 1 of Art. 258.1 of the Criminal Code of Russia (illegal harvesting of especially valuable wild animals and aquatic biological resources belonging to the species included in the Red Book of the Russian Federation and (or) protected by international treaties of the Russian Federation).

In October, experts in the Primorsky Territory rescued an Amur tiger cub, which fell into a trap with its paw.