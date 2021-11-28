Czech President appoints new Prime Minister – RBC

The opposition coalition Together won elections in October and formed a government with two other parties. They nominated Peter Fialu for the post of prime minister, the president appointed him today

Peter Fiala

(Photo: Petr David Josek / AP)



Czech President Milos Zeman has appointed the leader of the opposition coalition Together, Petr Fialu, as the new prime minister after the coalition won elections in October, Czech Radio reported.

The ceremony took place at the country residence of the head of state in the Lana Palace, not far from Prague. Due to the fact that Zeman tested positive for coronavirus two days ago, the ceremony was held in accordance with the strictest sanitary standards, the radio station reported. So, in the room where the event was held, there were two entrances, and the room itself was divided by transparent plexiglass. Fiala could only communicate with the President via audio.

Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic were held in early October. The Coalition Together, which includes the opposition Civic Democratic Party, the Christian Democratic Union – Czechoslovak People’s Party and the Tradition Responsibility Prosperity 09 party, won the most votes (27.79%). She formed a new government with a coalition that included the Czech Pirate Party and the Elders and Independents movement (15.62% of the vote). In total, they received 108 out of 200 seats in parliament.

The political movement “Action of Dissatisfied Citizens” (ANO), which was headed by the previous Prime Minister Andrei Babish, gained 27.17% of the vote.