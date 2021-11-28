Czech President Zeman has appointed a new prime minister sitting in a glass cage

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
43

Zeman

Photo author, Reuters

Photo caption,

President Zeman with covid disease presides over the ceremony in a glass cage

Petr Fiala has been officially appointed as the new Prime Minister of the Czech Republic. The appointment ceremony was held, as it should be according to the country’s constitution, by the president. Milos Zeman is ill with covid, is on self-isolation, and therefore, during the ceremony held at his residence, he sat in a plexiglass (organic glass) cage.

According to the rules introduced in the Czech Republic, a person infected with a coronavirus must be in self-isolation for two weeks.

Zeman was brought into the hall for official ceremonies in a wheelchair. He contracted covid after being in intensive care and spending a long time in the hospital for reasons unrelated to the coronavirus.

The 77-year-old president is a former heavy smoker, alcohol abuse and diabetes.

