Dead politician wins local elections in India, media reported

2021-11-28T00: 44

NEW DELHI, November 28 – RIA Novosti. A dead politician won the local elections in a village in the Indian state of Bihar, local residents decided to vote for the deceased in order to fulfill his last wish, according to the local TV channel NDTV. could be found, later it turned out that he died on November 6. The family of the deceased Sohan Murmu said that winning the elections was his last wish, the villagers voted for him to honor the last wish of the deceased. A local government spokesman said new elections would have to be held.

