Dead tiger with gunshot wound found in forest in Krasnoarmeisky district

The police received a message that a carcass of a wild animal was found in a forest 30 km from the village of Glubinnoye, Krasnoarmeisky District of Primorye. According to preliminary information, a male Amur tiger died as a result of a gunshot wound. A criminal case was initiated.

The police examined the scene. A forensic veterinary and ballistic examination was ordered.

Currently, the investigator of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation “Dalnerechensky” has opened a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Part 1 of Art. 258.1 (illegal harvesting of especially valuable wild animals and aquatic biological resources belonging to the species included in the Red Book of the Russian Federation and (or) protected by international treaties of the Russian Federation).

The police are clarifying all the circumstances of the death of the animal and the identity of the citizen involved in the incident. The case is being investigated.

For illegal extraction of rare and endangered species of fauna listed in the Red Book, the legislation of the Russian Federation provides for liability in the form of imprisonment for up to four years with a fine of up to 1 million rubles.

The Amur tiger is one of the rarest predators on the planet, is listed in the International Red Book and is on the verge of extinction.

As a reminder, for the poachers who killed the seaside tiger Pavlik in September 2020, due to the great public outcry, the story ended with long sentences in general regime colonies. One of the convicts went to places of imprisonment for 5 years and 2 months, the second – for 5 years and 3 months. In addition, 2.3 million rubles were collected from poachers to compensate for the harm caused to the environment as a result of the destruction of an individual of the Amur tiger. It is currently the most severe punishment ever imposed for a crime against the Amur tiger.