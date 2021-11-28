Details of the fall of a girl from an escalator in a Moscow shopping center: she remembered her childhood

The victim’s parents did not know about the dangerous entertainment and thought that their daughter was in a beauty salon

The teenage prank ended on Saturday sadly for a 17-year-old Muscovite who could not resist the handrail of an escalator in a shopping center on Prospekt Mira. She injured her face and damaged the liver and spleen.

As it became known to “MK”, ​​the injured first-year student of the medical college (studying to be a cosmetologist) was in the company of two young men of the same age. Late Saturday night, they wandered around the mall. Familiar students find it difficult to answer who came up with a crazy idea to ride on the escalator handrails. Be that as it may, the girl sat down on an escalator moving from the first to the ground floor, could not maintain her balance and fell on the stone floor from about one and a half meters in height. After the incident, she was conscious, complaining of pain, and bleeding from her face.

At the hospital, the patient was diagnosed with ruptured kidneys, spleen and concussion, with cerebral edema. The surgeons put braces on the forehead, as there is a crack in the bone. Her health condition is serious, the girl is in intensive care.

The victim’s parents were not aware of her daughter’s extreme hobby. On Saturday, the girl was supposed to visit a beautician for nail extension. She signed up for the procedure at 18.00, and after a visit to the beauty salon, apparently, she decided to meet with friends.