Died Alexander Gradsky | MovieReporter

People’s Artist of Russia was 72 years old.

Alexander Gradsky passed away. In September, the famous singer and composer fell ill with coronavirus, and on November 26 he was admitted to the hospital with suspected stroke. According to some reports, the condition of the artist, who complained of poor health, was so severe that he was transferred to intensive care.

Alexander Gradsky was 72 years old. During his long musical career, he created two Soviet rock groups – “Slavs” and “Skomorokhi”, released dozens of albums. He was also remembered by the public as the author of music for many feature films and TV series, including “Romance of Lovers”, “The Investigation is being conducted by ZnatoKi”, “Prisoner of the If Castle”, “In August 44th” and others.

In 1997, Gradsky received the title of Honored Artist of Russia, in 1999, he was awarded the title of People’s Artist, and also became a laureate of the State Prize. In the last years of his life, he regularly starred in the music program of the First Channel “Voice” as a mentor. In addition, Gradsky was the artistic director of the theater that bears his name – Gradsky Hall.