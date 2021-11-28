https://ria.ru/20211128/fsin-1761159811.html
Died ex-deputy director of the Federal Penitentiary Service Nikolay Barinov
Died ex-deputy director of the Federal Penitentiary Service Nikolai Barinov
Died ex-deputy director of the Federal Penitentiary Service Nikolay Barinov
Nikolay Barinov. This was announced by the head of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technology and Communications Alexander Khinshtein.
2021-11-28T18: 28
2021-11-28T18: 28
2021-11-28T19: 02
Alexander Khinshtein
State Duma of the Russian Federation
Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN of Russia)
telegram (app)
Russia
MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Died ex-deputy director of the Federal Penitentiary Service Nikolai Barinov. This was announced by the head of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technology and Communications Alexander Khinshtein. “Former Deputy Director of the Federal Penitentiary Service Nikolai Barinov died today at the 63rd year of his life.” FSIN. He worked in this position for over 12 years and was responsible, in particular, for financial and economic issues. After his resignation in 2017, Barinov was arrested and sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for bribes. He was released a year ago.
