Died singer and composer Alexander Gradsky – Gazeta.ru

Singer and composer, People’s Artist of Russia Alexander Gradsky died at the age of 72. It is reported by “The fifth channel” with reference to the source.

On November 26, it became known that Gradsky was hospitalized with suspected stroke. He felt bad at home, according to some reports, he asked for help from his family, and then fainted.

The day before, Gradsky had already complained about his health, but then hospitalization was not required.

On September 10, a number of media outlets reported Gradsky’s hospitalization with 70% of lung damage due to coronavirus infection. It was alleged that the artist was allegedly under the supervision of doctors in one of the private clinics in Moscow. Gradsky himself later denied these messages, calling them “bullshit”.

Alexander Gradsky was a Soviet and Russian singer, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, poet and composer. He was called one of the founders of Russian rock. He also participated as a mentor on the music show “The Voice” for several years. On November 3, Gradsky turned 72 years old.