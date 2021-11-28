Discovery + to release a documentary on Johnny Depp’s relationship with Amber Heard

The streaming service Discovery + will show the documentary “Johnny vs. Amber”. He will talk about the relationship between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. This was reported by Deadline.

The picture will be divided into two parts, in which, according to the publication, the story will be told from the point of view of each of the ex-spouses. First, the filmmakers will present the look of Depp, who is convinced that he married a liar.

The film will then move on to the position of Hurd: she claims that the man of her dreams turned into a cruel, drug-addicted abuser in marriage. Johnny v. Amber will feature interviews with movie star lawyers and others they know.

The authors of the film promise that viewers will be able to get acquainted with rare archival footage and audio recordings. The project is produced by Nick Hornby, Fran Baker and Matt Reid.

“Through tapes, home videos and text messages shown in court, this film offers viewers a rare and important insight into a tragically wrong marriage and the critical issue of domestic violence,” said Nick Hornby.

Depp and Hurd got married in 2015, but a year later the actress filed for divorce, accusing her husband of domestic violence along the way. In 2020, unconfirmed recordings of the artists’ conversations were posted on Twitter, in which Depp asks not to hurt him, and Hurd admits that she herself used violence against her husband. Depp accused his ex-wife of libel and falsification of beatings.