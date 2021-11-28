Doctors called the symptoms of the omicron strain of coronavirus – News – Ryazan city on the city website RZN.info

Doctors call the symptoms of the omicron-strain of coronavirus

The head of the South African Medical Association, Coetzee, spoke about the symptoms of the omicron strain of coronavirus. Angelique Coetzee listed them for the British edition of The Telegraph, RIA Novosti reports.

Coetzee was the first to report patients with a new variant of the virus. According to her, suspicions of a new mutation arose due to the increased frequency of visits by patients with unusual manifestations of the coronavirus.

The patients were young people who were very tired. A six-year-old child also came with a rapid pulse and high fever, but two days later he felt much better.

None of the patients had a loss of taste or smell.

According to the specialist, all these symptoms were very different from those that she had experienced before, and manifested themselves in a mild form.

In total, about 20 Coetzee patients with symptoms of the new type of infection have tested positive for COVID-19.

We will remind, the British Ministry of Health on Saturday, November 27, reported two cases of infection with a new strain of coronavirus. The strain was found in several other countries.

Earlier, British scientists warned about the appearance in Botswana of a strain of coronavirus, which contains 32 mutations.

WHO has rated the new COVID-19 strain as of concern.