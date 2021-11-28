Doctors named two symptoms of COVID-19 that cannot be ignored after vaccination

Edition Express citing data from the ZOE COVID app, which tracks the frequency of symptoms of coronavirus, named two main symptoms of coronavirus that cannot be ignored by patients after vaccination.

“If you were vaccinated and started sneezing or coughing frequently for no reason, you should stay at home and get tested for COVID-19,” the program developers said.

According to them, these symptoms are most often responsible for the transmission of the virus. Doctors also urged to be more attentive to other signs of infection, in particular loss of taste and smell.

Over the last week in the world fixed 4 million cases of coronavirus infection, which is 0.2 million less than in the previous same period. In addition, the death rate due to the coronavirus has also decreased. So, over the past seven days, 50.2 thousand infected 00 have died, which is about 1.8 thousand less than in previous weeks.

Earlier it was reported that in South African Botswana, South Africa and Hong Kong, ten cases of infection with a new strain of COVID-19 called B.1.1.529 (“omicron”) were detected, which may be more pathogenic than other variants of the coronavirus. It contains 32 mutations, some of which indicate its high transmissibility and resistance to vaccines, and has more changes in the spike protein than all other COVID-19 variants.