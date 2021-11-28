Driver Training Specialist Debuts Rookie’s Biggest Fears

https://ria.ru/20211128/strakhi-1761092202.html
How to get rid of the fear of driving as a novice driver
Driver training specialist debunked the main fears of newcomers – Russia news today
How to get rid of the fear of driving as a novice driver
Novice drivers often have road fears. Start up a hill, parking, fear of stalling while driving, sharp maneuvers from others … RIA Novosti, 11/28/2021
2021-11-28T02: 17
2021-11-28T02: 17
2021-11-28T02: 17
MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Novice drivers often have road fears. Start up a hill, parking, fear of stalling while driving, sharp maneuvers from other road users are the main ones, Valery Zhar, head of the driver training center at Moscow Polytechnic University, told the Prime agency. – signs, markings, behavior of other road users. According to the specialist, it is extremely important to choose a competent driving instructor during training. Rudeness, an increased tone of an auto instructor and stressful situations can form the fear of making mistakes and driving in general, Zhar is convinced.
