Drunk Nicolas Cage was mistaken for a bum and kicked out of the restaurant

Drunken Nicolas Cage was mistaken for a bum and kicked out of the restaurant – Russia news today

Drunk Nicolas Cage was mistaken for a bum and kicked out of the restaurant

American actor Nicolas Cage was mistaken for a bum and kicked out of a restaurant in Las Vegas, reports The Sun. He was in a state of severe alcoholic intoxication.

MOSCOW, September 24 – RIA Novosti. American actor Nicolas Cage was mistaken for a bum and kicked out of a restaurant in Las Vegas, reports The Sun. He was in a state of severe alcoholic intoxication. Before starting to wander around the room and shout, the actor in leopard pants sat on the sofa and tried to put on his slippers. The restaurant staff noted that Cage drank expensive whiskey and several shots of tequila, and then began to behave aggressively. This is not the first time that the actor has been noticed in this state. In 2019, while drunk, he married makeup artist Erika Koike. The marriage lasted only four days, and the actor entered into an official relationship for the fifth time in Las Vegas this March. His chosen one was 26-year-old Riko Shibatu. Earlier it became known that Cage will star in a western for the first time.

Las Vegas

