Dwayne Johnson commented on the conflict with Vin Diesel

The feud between The Fast and the Furious stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson is legendary. But, according to Diesel himself, he deliberately provoked a colleague in order to get more emotions in the frame: “It was harsh love,” the actor says in an interview with Men’s Health. “I was willing to do anything to achieve the best acting in the film that I produce.”

Johnson responded to Vin’s words in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, which only further confused fans of the movie franchise if the Fast and the Furious stars actually made up: “I laughed. I think everyone laughed at his statement. I’ll probably leave everything as it is. And I wish them all the best with Fast and Furious ninth, as well as tenth, eleventh and all the other films that I won’t be in, ”Johnson said.

Fast and Furious 8

Note, earlier it was reported that it is difficult for the stars to get along on the same site. Allegedly, Duane was infuriated by the behavior of Vin Diesel: the actor allowed himself to be late for the shooting and irresponsibly approached work. Then Johnson erupted in an angry post on his Instagram, stating that some of the male actors involved in the set of “Fast and Furious 8” are “suckers and panties.”

We will remind, Dwayne Johnson first appeared in the fifth part of “Fast and the Furious”. In total, he starred in four films, leaving the role of Luke Hobs after the eighth film. On account of his also participation in the spin-off “Hobbs and Show”.