Dwayne Johnson posted a photo from the vaccination, but fans did not recognize the idol. They are sure: Skala’s understudy was vaccinated

Actor Dwayne Scala Johnson posted a photo of his vaccination on Instagram and made viewers believe in the conspiracy theory. According to fans, the picture is definitely not a wrestler, but his understudy received the vaccine instead. Users found a lot of evidence against the actor, but it seems that it was impossible to argue with one argument.

Dwayne Scala Johnson, a wrestler and one of the highest paid actors on the Forbes list, on May 1, 2021, published a photo on his instagram, where he shared with subscribers that the second round of vaccination had already passed.

Round two. Full bow. Mahalo (from Hawaiian – “thank you”) to my old ace _amarcules and all of our frontline health warriors here in the US and around the world. The more information I receive, the more I realize how much work we still have ahead of us. Step by step. Keep up the good work – the actor wrote in his new post on Instagram.

In the photo, Scala is injected with the vaccine into his left shoulder, while the actor takes a selfie with his other hand. In the picture, the wrestler’s face is covered with a protective mask, and a cap is on his head. Apparently, this was the reason that viewers who saw the picture of Dwayne simply could not recognize their idol.

In the comments, one of the users wrote that it was definitely not Rock in the photo. His stunt double was injected instead.

This is his stunt double.

Dozens of people agreed with the user: in the picture, they do not recognize the face, muscles, or the location of Duane’s tattoos.

This is definitely not him. I have studied the face of this man, and it is not him. These are not his eyes.

I felt that something was wrong here. Some celebrities have been shown to use the trick to make it look like they’ve been vaccinated. His left arm is only covered on the right where his tattoo is located, and the tattoo on his right arm does not look like this. And other tattoos are covered. I would not like to think so.

Examined his body! The Rock has a lot more muscle, and this guy’s waist is too thin.

While some subscribers found more and more evidence against the Rock, others spoke out in defense of the idol. They believe that the star did not need to put another person in place of himself, because no one will even be able to find out what kind of injection he is actually given in the photo (and whether they are doing).

Foolish people will seriously find conspiracy in anything. Be ashamed lol.

Do you think instead of just asking the person giving the vaccine to pretend they are injecting, they posted a picture of their stunt double? Lol, you people need help.

Although the theory that the photo is not Johnson was supported by other subscribers, but for different reasons. Many refused to believe that the skin of the Rock could be pierced with a needle. Some joked that with all those muscles, the vaccine would have to be injected into his body.

How many times did the needle break when you tried to insert it?

One of the commenters mentioned that it is strange in the photo that it is different to see Scala and other celebrities posting on social networks about the importance of living healthy, but at the same time promoting and encouraging people to buy alcohol from their own brand. Earlier, Dwayne Johnson even gave the 101-year-old fan two bottles of tequila. But instead of being cute, people saw it as malicious intent.

In the picture on social networks, fans could not recognize another celeba. In the “new face” of Zac Efron, they now see a handsome Squidward, and do not want to believe it.