Dwayne Johnson posted a photo in the spirit of Instagram model on Instagram

As soon as Dwayne Rock Johnson posted an atypical photo for his Instagram, vibes of glamorous Instagrammers were right there. Still, the languid shot of muscular legs and a misted glass of drink, coupled with a vanilla quote, is not the kind of content that fans have been expecting from a wrestler. And when will a frame with a bouquet of 101 roses appear on your account?

American actor and professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson, nicknamed the Rock for his impressive muscles, is quite active on Instagram. He has 250 million subscribers, and according to estimates of social media analysts, posting ads on his blog costs just under $ 1.6 million (111.3 million rubles).

The rock shares moments of her life with followers almost every day, and often in these frames the wrestler demonstrates his athletic form.

Subscribers are unlikely to wait for glamorous food from Johnson – Rock for a healthy lifestyle, and the food content in his account is appropriate.

therock It doesn’t look like much, but here’s my Saturday dinner after leg workout: chopped tenderloin, brown rice with broccoli 🥦 and pineapple 🍍 (for digestion 😉) with almost 250 grams of water.

Dwayne also actively spends time with children, and subscribers like his cute pictures with babies.

therock Their smiles speak for themselves, and thank God, because small children can be traumatized by the fishing process. But not my girls.

And the picture that Skala posted on July 2 is very different from the standard content for the star. The swinging legs of the actor, his hand holding a glass of drink, got into the frame – the glass was very foggy with ice. Judging by the photo, Dwayne was just chilling in the living room with an alcoholic drink.

therock Midnight. @teremana (tequila brand. – Approx. Medialeaks) toast to all of you guys and girls who work in millions of directions day and night, all week long.

30 minutes upside down and tranquil headspace is heaven.

Go forward and exhale.

I understand your job.

I’ll catch you in 6 hours and we’ll start our work day over again 😊 🥃 🚀

Hurray, DJ.

Typically, such pictures are posted by Instagram influencers – they make, in their opinion, aesthetic shots of their body parts against a beautiful background. For example, girls like to take a glass of wine in their hands and take a picture of it in front of their slender legs.

The surprised subscribers of the Rock noticed this, and made fun of the wrestler with might and main.

This dude is the equivalent of those girls photographing their feet in a bubble bath with a glass of wine.

What else will Skala surprise subscribers with? Perhaps in his next posts there will be photos from shopping or breakfast of pancakes with strawberries (such pictures are also popular on Instagram).

In June 2021, Dwayne Johnson was nearly canceled for another blog photo. As soon as the star posted a snapshot with Jeff Bezos, the fans got the haytots.

Subscribers were also unhappy with the footage in which Skala receives the coronavirus vaccine. It was difficult to recognize the star in the picture, and conspiracy theories about the stunt double were unstoppable.