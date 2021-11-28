Dwayne Scala Johnson got a new tattoo

Actor Dwayne Johnson, better known by his nickname “The Rock,” has updated his bull skull tattoo on his right shoulder. According to Johnson, it took the craftsman about 30 hours to get the job done, and fans say it’s flint.

The photo of the updated tattoo star of the films “The Mummy Returns”, “Fast and Furious”, “Jumanji” showed on his personal page on Instagram. And, apparently, this is not the final version of the work yet.

Photo: Instagram / @therock

Earlier, a similar tattoo was stuffed on the shoulder of the “Rock”, but the master significantly expanded the art, improved its detail and color saturation. “It was not easy, because it was not a blank canvas, but a tattoo that needed to be improved, detailed, – said the actor. – Day three, and we are almost done.”

Photo: Instagram / @therock

Photo: Instagram / @therock

Photo: Instagram / @therock

Fans appreciated the new tattoo, praised the artist’s impressive work and Johnson’s endurance. “30 hours in the chair … although it was worth it, the tattoo looks much more spectacular,” – noted in one of the comments.

Earlier, Vin Diesel said when the “Fast and the Furious” will end, and the fans breathed out – it’s too early to say goodbye.

Read also on theLime how Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson missed his sports car on the set of the action movie “Red Notice.” The director had to change the scene in the plot.

The most interesting stories and news of the day are now on Telegram! Subscribe to theLime channel and find out about them soon.