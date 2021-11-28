El Salvador’s Bitcoin Fund bought an additional 100 BTC

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele wrote that the state bitcoin fund took advantage of the fall in the first cryptocurrency and acquired another 100 BTC.

El Salvador just bought the dip. 100 extra coins acquired with a discount 🥳#Bitcoin 🇸🇻 – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) November 26, 2021

Taking into account the new investment, the state fund has 1,220 BTC on its balance sheet (about $ 67.3 million at the exchange rate at the time of writing).

“100 extra coins bought at a discount,” wrote Bukele.

On September 7, El Salvador entered into force a law recognizing bitcoin as a legal means of payment. Then the authorities acquired 550 BTC in a government fund to ensure the exchange of the first cryptocurrency and dollars.

El Salvador bought an additional 150 BTC on September 20, and another 420 BTC on October 20. Bukele promised to use a portion of the profits from Bitcoin operations to finance the construction of 20 modern schools.

In October, Vitalik Buterin criticized the legalization of the first cryptocurrency and called the process of forced integration of digital assets into the financial system “contrary to the ideals of freedom.”

In November, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey reminded El Salvador of Bitcoin’s volatility. In the same month, the International Monetary Fund again criticized the decision to recognize digital gold as the official currency.

As a reminder, on November 26, the quotes of the first cryptocurrency fell to the level of $ 53,500. The fall over the last day was about 10%.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on Telegram: ForkLog Feed – the entire news feed, ForkLog – the most important news, infographics and opinions.

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER