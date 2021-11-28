Elon Musk urged Tesla employees to save on electric car delivery this quarter

Tesla’s CEO typically encourages employees to put more effort into increasing production of electric vehicles as the company strives to produce a million cars a year and is already close to that level. Elon Musk is worried about rising shipping costs this quarter and has prioritized his message to workers differently.

The text of a letter from Elon Musk addressed to Tesla staff was published by CNBC. If last year the company delivered about 500 thousand electric vehicles, then in the first three quarters of this year it delivered 627 350 cars to customers. In the next few years, the company expects to increase its supply of electric vehicles by an average of 50% annually.

At the end of the quarter, Tesla traditionally increases the intensity of work on the assembly and shipment of electric vehicles, but this month Elon Musk warned company employees against reckless spending on speeding up delivery and hiring temporary personnel to increase car production. After evaluating the statistics over the past six months, Musk concluded that the activity on the shipment of electric vehicles to customers increased in the last two weeks of each quarter. Such efforts have not always paid off, so this quarter the head of Tesla urged staff to maintain a more even pace of delivery.

Until factories in Texas and Berlin begin to function, electric vehicles for export have to be supplied from California and China, which implies decent transportation costs. The “assault” at the end of the quarter traditionally led to the fact that at the beginning of the next reporting period there was a certain drawdown in supplies. Musk now considers it important to make the shipping rhythm more even. He urged employees to work on the supply of electric vehicles as if the concept of “end of the quarter” simply did not exist.