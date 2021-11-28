https://ria.ru/20210823/eternals-1746915052.html

Eternals star hospitalized after attack

Marvel blockbuster “The Eternals” star Barry Keoghan has been hospitalized following an attack in Galway, Ireland, reports Independent.ie. RIA Novosti, 23.08.2021

MOSCOW, 23 Aug – RIA Novosti. Marvel blockbuster “The Eternals” star Barry Keoghan has been hospitalized following an attack in Galway, Ireland, reports Independent.ie. As it became known from the police report, on August 15 at 3:30 am, the actor was found near the posh G Hotel. There were serious injuries on his face. The artist was taken to the hospital. Keogan has not filed a police report, but an investigation is underway. So far, no one has been arrested. The actor was seen in several bars earlier that evening, he said that he had come to see old acquaintances. The new project of Marvel tells about the Eternals – representatives of an immortal alien race with superpowers. They arrived on Earth for seven thousand years and protected humans from the Deviants humanoids. Keogan played one of the Eternals. His character’s name is Druig. The film also stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Keith Harrington, Richard Madden and others. The film will be released in Russia on November 4, 2021.

