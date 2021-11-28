https://ria.ru/20211128/es-1761149587.html

EU to allocate € 200 million to Lithuania, Latvia and Poland for border security

The head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that it was decided to triple the funds allocated by the EU to Lithuania, Latvia and Poland for border protection, to 200 million … RIA Novosti, 28.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti. The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that it was decided to triple the funds allocated by the EU to Lithuania, Latvia and Poland for border protection to 200 million euros. “Lithuania has already received 37 million euros in emergency support. However, as I announced earlier on this week, we are tripling the funds allocated by the EU for border protection for Lithuania, Poland and Latvia to 200 million euros this and next year, “she said at a press conference in Vilnius. individuals and institutions are closely coordinated with the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada. Recently, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants from the Middle East and Africa on the border with Belarus, and Minsk has been accused of creating a migration crisis. Minsk stated that they were not the organizers of the migration crisis. Lukashenko also noted that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries: because of the West’s sanctions, there is “neither money nor energy for this.

