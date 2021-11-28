Even leaving the “red zone”, the visitors did not believe what was happening – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

– Despite all the efforts of the medical staff and our absolute openness, the dialogue with anti-vaccines did not work out. Problems began already at the entrance to the hospital. Our employees met them downstairs, offered to undress and undergo rapid testing for antigen to COVID-19, which is carried out by the method of immunochromatographic analysis. Rapid testing can help detect infection in asymptomatic carriers. This procedure is now being carried out in more than 70 points in the city. Our proposal was, to put it mildly, received very negatively. At first, several people abandoned the study. Then everyone else. They refused not only from PCR testing, but also from masks and gloves in the “red zone”. All attempts to convince the guests were in vain.

They were clearly not initially in tune with the truth. Each of those who came had their own motivation. Someone is convinced that the pandemic is a hoax: poisoning caused by pesticides, a way to control people using metal particles sprayed from the air and “roasted” in the lungs, thanks to microwave radiation from 5G towers. Someone wanted to stroll through the hospital to see “the horrors of the dungeons of coronavirus hospitals.” And some just get on the screens of the media cameras. All of them are united by a distrust of everything related to the coronavirus.

As a result, a scandal erupted in a raised voice. One of the guests even had to be taken out with the help of the police. I had no choice but to take the situation into my own hands. I went out and told the visitors that we had met so that they could see the work from the inside, so that they could see how difficult the patients were being treated. To understand, to realize: we are not playing games here, but we are saving people from death. The same as they are. And all this is not a joke at all. We have clear rules by which we work. And if someone does not agree to continue the meeting according to these rules, then this is where we end up, and no one will go anywhere.

As a result, out of nine who came to take the PCR test and put on PPE, only three agreed. With them, my colleagues and I went to the “red zone”. We walked through the line offices. We gave visitors the opportunity to communicate with patients personally, ask them questions. They showed the work of surgeons in operating rooms, the work of intensive care units.

Patients, those who went through difficult trials during treatment, shared their stories. With tears in his eyes. We’ve had one woman for a month and a half. She went through all the stages – from oxygen mask to ECMO and extracorporeal treatments. Doctors gave her a second life. Now she is learning to walk again. Or a man who, due to the complications of coronavirus infection, had to amputate the lower leg of the foot. He tearfully told how he regretted that he had delayed the visit to doctors and had not been vaccinated. He thanked the doctors for the saved life.

The visitors saw and heard all this And … Do you know what is most depressing? Coming out of the “red zone”, the visitors did not fully believe in the reality of what was happening. The cynicism with which they told their followers on Instagram that these were not real patients, but dummy actors, is amazing.

There was no compassion for sick people who shared their innermost with them, no sympathy for doctors working in such conditions. We let it go. We’ve wasted so much time on unnecessary bickering. The patients were asked to tell frankly and without embellishment about what was happening to them. As a result … Some kind of height of cynicism. Utter stupidity and outrageous stubbornness, presented as a principled position.

I am very upset and disappointed. And again – for the umpteenth time – I want to say: only a unified position of all people: the medical and scientific community, biologists, epidemiologists, virologists and still the response of people who are sane and have a certain influence on society can turn the tide. And we have no time to play games with bloggers. We have a different task: to heal and save.