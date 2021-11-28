Everything is serious! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck choose a house – photo

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

The paparazzi filmed Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck traveling in search of the perfect family nest. The lovers were especially interested in the luxurious estate of the Oscar-winning actor Bob Hope.

The home is located on Toluca Lake in Los Angeles and is up for sale for $ 40 million. The spacious grounds include a tennis court, golf lawn and a private pond. However, history gives a special atmosphere to the residence. The former owner liked to have lavish parties. All the light of old Hollywood gathered here – from Frank Sinatra to Bing Crosby.

The couple went on a journey to find the perfect home

However, the star couple did not stop there. Soon J. Law and Affleck were spotted at the Beverly Hills estate. For this option, lovers will have to fork out as much as $ 85 million, however, its area is much larger. In such a house, they will be able to arrange grandiose celebrations themselves, because it has 12 bedrooms and as many as 24 bathrooms! In addition, there is a huge swimming pool on the territory, as well as an indoor sports complex with a basketball court and a boxing ring.

do not missWiped her nose on her ex! Alex Rodriguez reacted to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s reunion

By the way, both can easily afford such expenses. Lopez is one of the richest women in the United States. She recently celebrated her 52nd birthday on a six-deck yacht that is worth 130 million. Affleck is not far behind in earnings. In 2020, he entered the top of the highest paid actors, earning 55 million in a year.

A couple looked at the actor’s mansion for several hours

Recall that, according to insiders, Ben and Jennifer started communicating last winter. Both were going through relationship difficulties and apparently supported each other. Affleck broke up with Ana de Armas, began to lead a reclusive lifestyle. Fans noticed how sharply the once Hollywood handsome man has grown thinner: he has grown thin, has lost his athletic form.

Lopez, on the other hand, tried to ignore the rumors about the numerous betrayals of Alex Rodriguez. The actress twice postponed the wedding date, but in the end it all ended in a loud break. “The poor girl doesn’t know: the groom is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica. I heard with my ears Alex calling her. This guy is just a piece of shit, ”said Rodriguez’s colleague.

The house is for sale for 40 million

Here Hope met world famous people

Lopez looks after another 85 million mansion

Based on materials from TMZ

Photo: Legion-Media, twilighthomesnm.blogspot, strongrealtor.com