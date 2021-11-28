Expert: Sputnik May Be Slightly More Resistant to Omicron Strain – Society

NEW YORK, November 28. / TASS /. The Russian Sputnik vaccine is likely to form a slightly stronger immunity to the new coronavirus strain – Omicron – compared to other drugs. This opinion was expressed on Saturday in an interview with a TASS correspondent by Professor of the School of Systems Biology at George Mason University (Virginia), Doctor of Biological Sciences Ancha Baranova.

“[Американская фирма] Pfizer has already announced that it will conduct neutralization experiments within two weeks. [штамма] and will announce how much less this virus interacts with antibodies, the professor said. – These data, in principle, will be relevant for all other vaccines that use a full-size antigen. The data provided by Pfizer will be approximately relevant for Sputnik.

“Sputnik may be doing a little better, by some percent. Adenovirus vaccines, in principle, create a wider range of immune responses than mRNA vaccines,” Baranova said. “But the difference may be very small.”

In her opinion, current vaccines are likely to be less effective against the new strain. “As far as – we learn from the Pfizer data. This data is likely to be relevant to Sputnik too,” she said. “The genes are about the same for all vaccines.”