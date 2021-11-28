First decentralized exchange launched on Cardano mainnet

The MuesliSwap team announced the launch of the first DEX on the Cardano mainnet. The platform uses a centralized exchange order book model, which allows limit orders to be placed.

MuesliSwap is now live on Cardano mainnet! We are proud to announce that MuesliSwap has just launched as the first decentralized exchange (DEX) on Cardano. https://t.co/WTevels5nT #DEX #ADA #CARDANO #FIRST #MILK – MuesliSwapTeam (@MuesliSwapTeam) November 26, 2021

“Unlike early attempts to simply replicate Ethereum’s Uniswap architecture, the MuesliSwap trading solution is designed from the ground up and takes into account the specifics of the Cardano EUTXO transaction model. This makes it practical to use the order book model in a decentralized environment, ”says the project’s blog.

On the Cardano network, DEX offers nine trading pairs with ADA, as well as presales its own MILK governance tokens. In the future on MuesliSwap a service for launching tokens will appear and NFT-marketplace.

The platform is also available on the Smart Bitcoin Cash blockchain. In this network, it works longer, and therefore has a wider functionality. In addition to trading, users can participate in farming and staking, as well as launch and buy SEP-20 tokens.

The developers emphasize that MuesliSwap is a beta project that may be unstable. One Reddit user said that he was having problems placing a limit order to buy SNOW tokens:

“I tried to buy 10 SNOW tokens at the price of 0.9 ADA, but the order did not go through as the lowest sell order was placed at the price of 1 ADA. Be warned, I tried to cancel the order and got an error message. The ADAs for which the purchase was made are currently locked in the smart contract and I’m not sure if I can get them back. “

Recall that in September 2021, the Cardano developers activated the Alonzo update, which allowed the deployment of Plutus smart contracts on the main network.

