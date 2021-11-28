For land and water – Newspaper Kommersant No. 216 (7178) of 11/29/2021

The situation on the border between Sudan and Ethiopia, which dispute border territories with each other, has become aggravated again. At least six Sudanese military personnel were killed Saturday in clashes with Ethiopian army and militia units. Due to internal problems, neither Khartoum nor Addis Ababa needs a big war, but events can get out of control at any moment. The cross-border confrontation, exacerbated by disagreements over Ethiopia’s launch of a hydroelectric power station on the Nile, threatens to escalate into a regional conflict.

“The military guarding the pickers at El Fashga al-Suhra in the Baraka Nurein area were attacked by the Ethiopian army and groups. They tried to intimidate the farmers, disrupt the harvest and invade our lands. Our troops valiantly repulsed the attack, inflicting damage on the enemy in manpower and equipment, ”the Sudanese army said in a statement posted on Facebook on Saturday. Mention is made of those killed and injured from the Sudanese side without specifying their exact number. At the same time, the Sudan Tribune, citing the editor-in-chief of the Armed Forces newspaper, reported that “the army is mourning six martyrs in El Fashg,” and the total number of Sudanese soldiers killed in border clashes with Ethiopia has reached 90 since April 2020. human. Addis Ababa did not comment on the situation.

The El-Fashga area, or in the Ethiopian version of Mazega, covers an area of ​​about 250 square meters. km, and for more than 100 years, the two countries have not decided in any way to whom it belongs. “On the side of Sudan – documents, and on the side of Ethiopia – de facto introduced into agricultural circulation and integrated into the country’s economy, a region with cities, churches, roads, cemeteries, where the lands and lands of hundreds of Ethiopian farmers and peasants are located,” explained Kommersant Africanist Alexey Tselunov.

The border agreement with the Ethiopian authorities was signed by the British administration on behalf of Sudan back in 1902. A year later, the British demarcated the border without Ethiopia’s involvement. Addis Ababa believes that as a result, the country has lost several areas of territory. In 1972, after a visit to Khartoum by the Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie I, the parties exchanged notes, which were to become the basis for a new agreement on the demarcation of the border. But the process was thwarted by the 1974 revolution in Ethiopia. The emperor was deposed.

The next attempt to reach an agreement was made only in 2007. Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir and Ethiopian Prime Minister Meles Zenawi agreed on a formula according to which citizens of both countries could cultivate land in the disputed area. The official solution to the issue of demarcation was postponed to a later date, which never came. Meles Zenawi passed away in 2012 from infection, and Omar al-Bashir was overthrown in a coup in Sudan in April 2019. However, as a result of their agreement, thousands of Ethiopian farmers were able to grow crops, graze livestock and trade in El Fashg. Addis Ababa willingly bought the products of farmers, not only their own, but also Sudanese ones. As a result, the entire economy of the region turned out to be oriented towards Ethiopia.

The situation escalated in the spring of 2020 when the Sudanese military decided to regain control of the area east of the Atbara River. In addition, Khartoum accused the Ethiopian military of supporting the El-Fashgi gangs, which are driving Sudanese farmers from the land. In December, taking advantage of the Ethiopian invasion of the rebellious province of Tigray, the Sudanese recaptured 70% of the disputed territories and began to displace Ethiopian farmers from there. On December 20, Djibouti hosted a meeting between the Prime Ministers of Ethiopia and Sudan, Abiy Ahmed and Abdullah Hamdok. They agreed to resume negotiations on border demarcation, but this did not happen again. Both sides were simply not up to the border. In Sudan, protests of the population and the struggle for power between the civilian part of the ruling elite and the military did not stop, which ultimately led to the resignation of Mr. Hamdok at the end of October. Under pressure from the international community, the head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, General Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, agreed to reinstate Abdullah Hamdok as prime minister. At the same time, hostilities between federal forces and units of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (NFOT) have not stopped in Ethiopia for more than a year. In early November, a state of emergency was declared in the country, as the NFOT united with other opposition groups and announced the advancement of its forces towards the capital. On Friday, the Ethiopian prime minister, a former military professional, personally went to the front line to lead the troops.

Against this background, neither Khartoum nor Addis Ababa needs a war with each other. However, they are not ready to find compromises either.

The situation is aggravated by the conflict over the launch of the Ethiopian hydroelectric power station “Khidase” (“Revival”). Egypt and Sudan are unhappy with the timing of filling the reservoir located on the Blue Nile with water, as they are afraid of losing significant water resources and electricity. Trilateral negotiations aimed at resolving the dispute have stalled. Two weeks ago, Ethiopia’s Minister of National Information and Communication Technologies and the Digital Economy, Huriya Ali Mahdi, announced that Addis Ababa expects the hydropower plant to start producing 700 megawatts of electricity as early as next year. Launching a hydroelectric dam without an agreement is likely to outrage Khartoum and Cairo. For its part, Addis Ababa accused Sudan of supporting anti-government forces operating in the Ethiopian state of Benishangul Gumuz, where the hydroelectric power plant is located.

“The border conflict can only be resolved through a compromise. The Al-Bashir-Zenawi scheme was close to the ideal. The question is which side will agree to make concessions. The El-Fashgah area allows you to solve the problem of land-poor Ethiopian Amhara peasants, who have long settled there and consider it theirs. The Amhara region is now a base of support for Prime Minister Ahmed, and he cannot disappoint the local elites. At the same time, the Sudanese military cannot demonstrate their weakness, besides, agricultural regions are also important for Khartoum, which, moreover, are a lever of pressure on Addis Ababa on the issue of the dam, ”said Aleksey Tselunov.

Experts from the International Crisis Group do not exclude that the escalation of the border dispute could provoke a regional war and destabilize the situation in the Horn of Africa.

With this in mind, the European Union has already reacted to the situation. “The deaths of Sudanese soldiers as a result of the attack by Ethiopian troops on the border is alarming and heightens tensions between neighbors in the region. De-escalation and dialogue must take precedence over violence, ”European Council President Charles Michel wrote on his Twitter account.

Marianna Belenkaya